Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
iSON Xperiences Limited is looking for passionate individuals for the position of Customer Care Executive.
Who we are: iSON Xperiences is a specialist in proactive customer engagement and customer experience management, partnering with leading brands to optimize their customer experience, revenue generation and business process management across the enterprise.
Location: Nairobi, Mombasa Road
Experience Level: Entry Level
Qualifications
- Recent Degree or Diploma graduate.
- Demonstrate excellent customer orientation skills.
- Be flexible to work any shift (day or night), weekends and public holidays.
- Pass a rigorous interview including above average typing speed & computer knowledge scores.
- Must obtain a clear certificate of good conduct on being successful.
- Preferably reside within 10 KM radius of Cabanas, Mombasa Road.
How To Apply
Qualified candidates should submit their CV & cover letter with the subject title “Customer Care Executive” to Recruitmentke@isonxperiences.com
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>