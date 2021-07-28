Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

iSON Xperiences Limited is looking for passionate individuals for the position of Customer Care Executive.

Who we are:                      iSON Xperiences is a specialist in proactive customer engagement and customer experience management, partnering with leading brands to optimize their customer experience, revenue generation and business process management across the enterprise. 

Location:                             Nairobi, Mombasa Road

Experience Level:            Entry Level

Qualifications

  • Recent Degree or Diploma graduate.
  • Demonstrate excellent customer orientation skills.
  • Be flexible to work any shift (day or night), weekends and public holidays.
  • Pass a rigorous interview including above average typing speed & computer knowledge scores.
  • Must obtain a clear certificate of good conduct on being successful.
  • Preferably reside within 10 KM radius of Cabanas, Mombasa Road.

 How To Apply

Qualified candidates should submit their CV & cover letter with the subject title “Customer Care Executive” to Recruitmentke@isonxperiences.com

