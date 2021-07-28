Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



iSON Xperiences Limited is looking for passionate individuals for the position of Customer Care Executive.

Who we are: iSON Xperiences is a specialist in proactive customer engagement and customer experience management, partnering with leading brands to optimize their customer experience, revenue generation and business process management across the enterprise.

Location: Nairobi, Mombasa Road

Experience Level: Entry Level

Qualifications

Recent Degree or Diploma graduate.

Demonstrate excellent customer orientation skills.

Be flexible to work any shift (day or night), weekends and public holidays.

Pass a rigorous interview including above average typing speed & computer knowledge scores.

Must obtain a clear certificate of good conduct on being successful.

Preferably reside within 10 KM radius of Cabanas, Mombasa Road.

How To Apply

Qualified candidates should submit their CV & cover letter with the subject title “Customer Care Executive” to Recruitmentke@isonxperiences.com