KFCB/HR/15/2021

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 8

Job Purpose: Responsible for providing assistance to Customer Care office as an interface between internal and external customers.

Responsibilities

Compiling daily visitors’ register;

Compiling daily reports;

Providing relevant information to visitors;

Responding to visitors’ queries;

Recording visitors’ personal details;

Receiving, guiding and directing visitors to designated offices and areas; and

Issuing visitors’ passes

Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;

Diploma in Customer Service, Public Relations, Hospitality Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Event Management, Front Office or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer applications

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.

Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August, 2021

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.

Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;

Clearance Certificate from EACC

Tax Compliance Certificate

CRB

HELB

Certificate of good conduct

https://kfcb.go.ke/careers