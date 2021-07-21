Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
KFCB/HR/15/2021
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Grade: KFCB 8
Job Purpose: Responsible for providing assistance to Customer Care office as an interface between internal and external customers.
Responsibilities
- Compiling daily visitors’ register;
- Compiling daily reports;
- Providing relevant information to visitors;
- Responding to visitors’ queries;
- Recording visitors’ personal details;
- Receiving, guiding and directing visitors to designated offices and areas; and
- Issuing visitors’ passes
Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;
- Diploma in Customer Service, Public Relations, Hospitality Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Event Management, Front Office or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in Computer applications
How To Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.
Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August, 2021
Please note:
- Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.
Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;
- Clearance Certificate from EACC
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- CRB
- HELB
- Certificate of good conduct
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>