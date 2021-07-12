Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Maria Atwoli, the daughter to flamboyant and long-servingCOTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has excited netizens after declaring that she has a soft spot for ‘people from the lakeside’

Taking to twitter, Maria, who is a rare breed of beauty with brains having graduated with a law degree recently wrote:

“People from the lakeside will always have my heart hakuna ujanja….”

Luo men or rather men from the lakeside are known to move heaven and earth to please ladies and it appears Atwoli’s daughter has had a taste of Luo chivalry if her tweet is anything to go by.

Her tweet sparked hilarious reactions with Luo men taking it as a cue to shoot their shot.

See the tweet and some of the reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST