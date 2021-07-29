Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 July 2021 – An 18-year-old first-year student at a Kitui based university, was last night rescued by police officers from two men who had taken her hostage and raped her in turns.

The two suspects Biron Orwa, 25, and Samwel Mulama, 22, were caught in the beastly act as the seemingly intoxicated victim lay helpless on a bed at Diani Apartments in Kitui’s Kwa Vonza market.

Earlier, the three had been spotted at Monte Christo Bar in the town where it is believed that the lady was stupefied before she was dragged to one of the suspects’ room.

Detectives have established that the first-year student had walked into the bar earlier in the day accompanied by her boyfriend and the two suspects. Her boyfriend is known to the suspects.

The suspects mischievously ordered for rounds after rounds of alcohol, that left the victim’s boyfriend in a complete state of helplessness. Unable to comprehend what was going on, he staggered to his abode in his drunken stupor, leaving his girlfriend in the marauding jaws of the thugs.

Orwa and Mulama then seized the opportunity & dragged the victim to the room where they inhumanly raped her in turns.

Police officers got wind that two men had been spotted dragging a young woman who could barely support herself to a room.

The officers responded by storming the room and busted one of the suspects cringed under the bed trembling, while the victim lay helpless on the bed. The second suspect was arrested at the bar where he had gone to collect the victim’s shoes and part of her clothings which they had left behind after partly undressing her.

The victim was taken to Kitui General hospital in serious condition for tests and medical attention, while the two suspects also underwent medical examination.

Orwa and Mulama will be arraigned in court tomorrow to answer to rape charges.

DCI is cautioning the public especially young ladies to be wary of the company they keep, since stupefying cases that lead to rape and other felonies are on the rise.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.