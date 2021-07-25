Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 25, 2021 – Betrayal looms in the newly formed One Kenya Alliance after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka met Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga without the knowledge of ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi of KANU, and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, who are co-principals in OKA.

This comes even as Kalonzo vowed never to work with Raila again having betrayed him and others in the NASA coalition.

It has not been business as usual in NASA Coalition as leaders accuse Raila of betraying them and running away with all the money from the political parties’ fund.

The NASA principals, among them Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula had threatened to leave NASA but Kalonzo’s secret meeting with Raila has others worried.

Kalonzo had earlier attacked Raila openly telling him that NASA was dead and that he will never support him again unless he is a fool.

But according to sources, Kalonzo and Raila met to discuss how they can share the funds that were allocated for the coalition.

The two allegedly swallowed their pride and met to discuss coalition funds matters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST