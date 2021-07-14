Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again exuded confidence in beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.

However, he said, although he is confident of winning, he will concede defeat if Raila beats him fair and square.

According to Ruto, he is a strong believer in democracy and that he will agree on what the majority of Kenyans would have settled on.

“I will accept the outcome of the elections if I lose,” Ruto said.

He challenged Raila to be ready to concede defeat in the 2022 presidential election if he loses adding that such a move would end the post-election chaos witnessed in past general elections.

“We need to agree that when I am defeated, I will accept the outcome.

“I want to tell you that not all these people can say that.”

“We can change it (the Constitution) 100 times but if the one who is defeated does not concede, he will still bring in issues and even swear himself,” Ruto said in a veiled attack against ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto has termed Raila as his strongest opponent in the 2022 presidential battle.

