Friday, 09 July 2021 – Passengers aboard a PSV bus that was heading to the Nairobi Central Business District from Ngong raised the alarm after they spotted a woman suspected to be a child thief inside the bus.

Reports indicate that the child, who is suspected to have been kidnapped, was crying endlessly from Ngong to town, raising eyebrows among the passengers.

When the woman who was with the kid was interrogated by concerned passengers, she gave conflicting stories.

She didn’t even know the child’s name.

The middle-aged woman, who is suspected to be part of a gang involved in child kidnappings around Nairobi and its environs, was handed over to the Railways Police Station and investigations launched.

Here’s a video of the alleged child thief who was cornered by concerned passengers.

