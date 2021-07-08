Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our Client, an online technology payments firm seeks to recruit a Chief Commercial Officer.
The Job holder should have a number of years of experience in a C-level commercial role in medium to large organizations with a focus on marketing, brand building, sales and customer experience. He/she should have led in the acquisition and retention of both B2B and B2C customers. Experience in the technology industry is required but not a must.
Reports to: CEO
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities of the role
- Shaping and executing our aggressive growth strategy
- Raising the markets awareness and trust in our products and brand
- Leading BD, marketing, brand and support functions of the company
- Growing an all-star team across BD, sales, marketing and support
- Maintaining an incredibly high bar for customer experience
- Smashing our company targets while having fun in the process
- Co-reporting alongside the CEO to the board and stakeholders
Qualifications
- A holder of a business-related Bachelor’s degree gained from a recognized institution. A Master’s Degree in a related field will be an added advantage;
- Must have the knowledge and relevant work experience of not less than twelve (12) years, with at least five(5) years served in a senior leadership position in a related role;
- Proven experience in team management, supervision, or leadership, including performance management, people development, coaching, and mentoring experience is critical for this role.
- Strong overall leadership and team mentoring and motivation skills.
- Experience in developing and executing commercialization strategies.
- A guru at brand building and marketing.
- Ability to communicate Company mission and impact in a way that resonates with its target market.
- Outstanding B2B sales skills and B2C sales team management experience.
- Ability to keep Company brand and product top of their prospective and current customers’ minds by mass communicating on new features and milestones.
- Strong and demonstrated strategic thinking skills.
- Ability to think creatively and develop non-traditional solutions to complex business challenges.
- Strong negotiation and analytical skills.
- Ability to be hands-on as well strategic.
How to Apply
Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications letter and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: recruit@hcsafrica.com with Chief Commercial Officer on the Subject line.
