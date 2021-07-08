Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our Client, an online technology payments firm seeks to recruit a Chief Commercial Officer.

The Job holder should have a number of years of experience in a C-level commercial role in medium to large organizations with a focus on marketing, brand building, sales and customer experience. He/she should have led in the acquisition and retention of both B2B and B2C customers. Experience in the technology industry is required but not a must.

Reports to: CEO

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities of the role

Shaping and executing our aggressive growth strategy

Raising the markets awareness and trust in our products and brand

Leading BD, marketing, brand and support functions of the company

Growing an all-star team across BD, sales, marketing and support

Maintaining an incredibly high bar for customer experience

Smashing our company targets while having fun in the process

Co-reporting alongside the CEO to the board and stakeholders

Qualifications

A holder of a business-related Bachelor’s degree gained from a recognized institution. A Master’s Degree in a related field will be an added advantage;

Must have the knowledge and relevant work experience of not less than twelve (12) years, with at least five(5) years served in a senior leadership position in a related role;

Proven experience in team management, supervision, or leadership, including performance management, people development, coaching, and mentoring experience is critical for this role.

Strong overall leadership and team mentoring and motivation skills.

Experience in developing and executing commercialization strategies.

A guru at brand building and marketing.

Ability to communicate Company mission and impact in a way that resonates with its target market.

Outstanding B2B sales skills and B2C sales team management experience.

Ability to keep Company brand and product top of their prospective and current customers’ minds by mass communicating on new features and milestones.

Strong and demonstrated strategic thinking skills.

Ability to think creatively and develop non-traditional solutions to complex business challenges.

Strong negotiation and analytical skills.

Ability to be hands-on as well strategic.

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications letter and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: recruit@hcsafrica.com with Chief Commercial Officer on the Subject line.