Thursday, 01 July 2021 – Popular comedian Mulamwah has inspired his fans after he bought his first piece of land today.

The witty comedian shared a video flaunting wads of cash that he had withdrawn to pay for the piece of land and advised his fellow artists to invest wisely.

Mulamwah said that when he started comedy, many people didn’t believe in him but he continued to pursue his dreams.

He further advised parents to allow their children to explore their talents and added that art pays.

“God is great. Today I am going to buy my first ka shamba. It’s all possible no matter what. Just believe, pray and put in work. To more wins. Investment is key,” he captioned the video.

