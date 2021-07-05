Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest him in connection with the Sh 12 billion corruption scandal.

In the last few days, Gachagua’s name has been hitting the headlines after it was reported that the office of the DCI was compiling evidence against him after he was accused of various corrupt dealings totaling Sh 12 billion.

Speaking to Inooro TV on Monday morning, Gachagua maintained his innocence, arguing that he is being persecuted due to his close friendship with Deputy President William Ruto, who appears to have fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua further warned DCI boss George Kinoti to stop maligning his name by publishing corruption allegations against him in newspapers and instead asked the DCI boss to come and arrest him if he (Kinoti) has any evidence against him.

“In two years, I have been accused of corruption scandals through newspapers.

“I want to say this to Kinoti if you have any evidence that I have committed a crime, arrest me and take me to court,” said the lawmaker.

