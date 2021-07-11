Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – This heart-stopping video captured the moment a man escaped death by a whisker.

The guy was walking next to a truck when its container tumbled down and nearly crushed him.

Fortunately, the guy reacted swiftly and bolted to safety.

This shows why it is dangerous to walk around in public with earplugs in form of head/earphones.

This guy only survived because he heard the creaking noise as the truck tilted, and took off.

Also, this is why it advisable to walk against traffic and always have sight of incoming vehicles.

Watch the breath-taking close-shave below.

