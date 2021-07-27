Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.
The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;
RECORDS CLERK GRADE 5
Responsibilities
- Sorting, filing and dispatching letters for efficient communication
- Maintaining an efficient file system for easy retrieval of documents
- Find, retrieve and make copies of information from Students’ files in response to requests and deliver information to authorized users
- Open files for the new students and folio them
- Manage office files and ensure confidentiality on the same
- Receive and deliver mail in the office
- File correspondence in the student files
- Assist in updating electronic student records
- Assist in the management of the Academic Registry
- Assist in the control and tracking the movement of files and documents within the academic
- Assist in managing students’ activities and records
Qualifications
- KCSE Certificate with a minimum grade of C- (minus)
- Diploma in Records Management or relevant qualification
- Be Computer literate
- Have at least three years past work experience
Terms and conditions of service
- Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration
- Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial
- Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications
- Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010
How to Apply
Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.
Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.
THE VICE CHANCELLOR
KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY
P. O. BOX 143-10300
KERUGOYA
