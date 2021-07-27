Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.

The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;

RECORDS CLERK GRADE 5

Responsibilities

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters for efficient communication

Maintaining an efficient file system for easy retrieval of documents

Find, retrieve and make copies of information from Students’ files in response to requests and deliver information to authorized users

Open files for the new students and folio them

Manage office files and ensure confidentiality on the same

Receive and deliver mail in the office

File correspondence in the student files

Assist in updating electronic student records

Assist in the management of the Academic Registry

Assist in the control and tracking the movement of files and documents within the academic

Assist in managing students’ activities and records

Qualifications

KCSE Certificate with a minimum grade of C- (minus)

Diploma in Records Management or relevant qualification

Be Computer literate

Have at least three years past work experience

Terms and conditions of service

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration

Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial

Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications

Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010

How to Apply

Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.

Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY

P. O. BOX 143-10300

KERUGOYA