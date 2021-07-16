Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Reference #    HR/SC/SC 2021


Published    06/07/2021

Introduction    

The job holder is responsible for optimal materials availability aimed at optimizing flow and delivery of materials to our manufacturing site. The job holder will also be in-charge of maintaining established inventory levels that support business objectives while ensuring Specified Quality and technical specifications are met during receipt and storage. He/She is also responsible for driving continuous improvements in the area of management of materials under his/her purview.

Specification    

  •  Manage raw materials receipt and storage in reference to defined specifications and food safety requirements.
  •  Planning and reporting on raw materials based on utilization rates, S&OP requirements
  •  Establish optimized inventory targets, replenishment processes and materials flow to manufacturing site to achieve Production plans, efficiency and productivity goals
  •  Monitor daily inventory levels (raw materials, WIP, consumables etc) and maintain direct communication with key internal stakeholders ensure sufficient stock is available to manufacture scheduled product
  •  Categorize materials received into batches and shelf-life dates to assure proper traceability and stock control
  •  Liaison with Procurement, user department and Quality Departments on quality of inbound materials for accuracy and compliance.
  •  Manage the tracking and reduction of inventory waste associated with handling of various material and related transfers.
  •  Carry out weekly and monthly stock take as defined in the stock take procedure.
  •  Carry out aging analysis of Stock and advise the immediate supervisor on any foreseeable risks on monthly basis.
  •  Ensure materials received and duly inspected are processed timeously in the system
  •  Ensure materials issue out / dispatching is authenticated, inspected and issued out in the system
  •  Ensure warehouse space optimization
  •  Manage stock reservation/booking for tax declaration on raw materials under Customs control (Bond) on a timely manner within stipulated leadtime.
  •  Keep proper custody of all stocks and records in compliance with the QMS procedure

Requirements    

  •  Diploma in a business-related field
  •  Knowledge in Food safety requirements is necessary
  •  At least two (2) years’ experience in handling stores management in FMCG preferably in a food industry.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply