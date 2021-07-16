Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Reference # HR/SC/SC 2021
Published 06/07/2021
Introduction
The job holder is responsible for optimal materials availability aimed at optimizing flow and delivery of materials to our manufacturing site. The job holder will also be in-charge of maintaining established inventory levels that support business objectives while ensuring Specified Quality and technical specifications are met during receipt and storage. He/She is also responsible for driving continuous improvements in the area of management of materials under his/her purview.
Specification
- Manage raw materials receipt and storage in reference to defined specifications and food safety requirements.
- Planning and reporting on raw materials based on utilization rates, S&OP requirements
- Establish optimized inventory targets, replenishment processes and materials flow to manufacturing site to achieve Production plans, efficiency and productivity goals
- Monitor daily inventory levels (raw materials, WIP, consumables etc) and maintain direct communication with key internal stakeholders ensure sufficient stock is available to manufacture scheduled product
- Categorize materials received into batches and shelf-life dates to assure proper traceability and stock control
- Liaison with Procurement, user department and Quality Departments on quality of inbound materials for accuracy and compliance.
- Manage the tracking and reduction of inventory waste associated with handling of various material and related transfers.
- Carry out weekly and monthly stock take as defined in the stock take procedure.
- Carry out aging analysis of Stock and advise the immediate supervisor on any foreseeable risks on monthly basis.
- Ensure materials received and duly inspected are processed timeously in the system
- Ensure materials issue out / dispatching is authenticated, inspected and issued out in the system
- Ensure warehouse space optimization
- Manage stock reservation/booking for tax declaration on raw materials under Customs control (Bond) on a timely manner within stipulated leadtime.
- Keep proper custody of all stocks and records in compliance with the QMS procedure
Requirements
- Diploma in a business-related field
- Knowledge in Food safety requirements is necessary
- At least two (2) years’ experience in handling stores management in FMCG preferably in a food industry.
How To Apply
