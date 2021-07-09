Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description

Perform clerical duties in senior capacity to ensure smooth functioning of a business unit. Execute and supervise administrative tasks on a day-to-day basis. Maintain and manage the office properties and assets in an organized manner. Assist marketing and sales departments in building and expanding customer base. Reception desk duties

Job Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have a Kenya certificate of education (KCSE)

posses a certificate in any of the following fields; business administration, Kenya accounts technician certificate or any other approved equivalent qualification from a recognized university.

be in possession of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) certificate and be proficient in word processor, spread sheets presentation and data base.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO PROSPECTIVE APPLICANTS

Applications can ONLY be submitted ONLINE on or before the stipulated deadline .

Applicants should meet requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya and will be required to have clearance certificates from EACC, KRA, CRB and a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police Service

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicant must have no prior criminal conviction or pending criminal action.

Nairobi City County is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified women and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.