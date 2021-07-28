Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – It’s now emerging that deceased University lady Christine Ambani and Innocent Makokha, the man who allegedly murdered her, schooled together in Primary School.

According to a social media user who knows the two well, Christine or Chrizo as she was commonly known, was a humble girl since childhood but Makokha was very proud and arrogant.

The social media user says that he is still trying to understand how the two fell in love since they had different personalities (see the post below).

Makokha lured Christine into a lodging in Githurai and killed her in cold blood before fleeing.

He was smoked out of his hiding in Chokaa along Kangundo Road on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.