Monday, July 5, 2021 – The plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to extend next year’s polls may be falling apart after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, confirmed that the 2022 General Election will be held on August 9, 2022.

This is in adherence to the Kenyan Constitution, which dictates that a General Election should be held on the second Tuesday in August every fifth year after the previous election.

While making this announcement, IEBC also stated that it is required for all political parties and candidates contesting in the 2022 election to open campaign financing accounts at least two months before the elections as stipulated in the campaign financing act 2013.

“All political parties and candidates contesting to establish expenditure committee comprising of persons nominated by the governing council of the political party or by the independent candidate as the case may be,” read part of a statement from IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati.

The parties are expected to submit all information relating to nomination expenses and election campaign expenses of candidates and political parties.

This confirmation by Wafula Chebukati comes amid the much-awaited ruling on whether the BBI report will go into a referendum or not.

It also comes amid calls to postpone the General Election to allow time to solve the BBI stalemate and hold a referendum.

Recently, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli stated that the pro-BBI team will compel Parliament to postpone the 2022 General Election to accommodate the referendum.

