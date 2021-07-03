Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – There was drama outside the famous Quiver Lounge along Thika Road after two cops confronted each other over a woman.

According to a police report, Festus Musyoka of DCI Starehe and Lawrence Muturi of Kasarani argued over Felistas Nzisa, who was in the company of Musyoka.

Musyoka withdrew a pistol and shot Muturi on the hand during the deadly confrontation.

In retaliation, Muturi also withdrew his pistol and shot Musyoka in the neck.

The lady they were fighting over was also accidentally shot on the abdomen during the scuffle but she is in stable condition.

Musyoka is currently fighting for his life in a city hospital while Muturi was treated and discharged.

Here’s CCTV footage showing the deadly gunfight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.