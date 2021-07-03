Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – CCTV footage showing how ladies who stole camera equipment worth Sh 300,000 from a Nairobi photographer identified as Timothy Ndung’u has emerged.

Timothy was lured into an Airbnb apartment along TRM drive by the cunning ladies posing as clients.

They offered him spiked coffee, only to realize that they had stolen his camera equipment after he woke up hours later.

A CCTV footage shared online shows the ladies walking out of the apartment carrying the stolen camera equipment in bags.

Unfortunately, the details of the suspects were not recorded before they got in.

They had also concealed their identity in facemasks as seen in the footage.

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that is involved in drugging and robbing men around Nairobi.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.