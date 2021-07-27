Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – Major hunt has been launched for gunmen who disarmed police officers and raided Equity Bank Matuu branch on Tuesday Morning.

In CCTV footage that has surfaced online, the gang of three is seen attacking two police officers who were on duty before grabbing their guns.

They then stormed the bank where they ordered the staff and customers to lie down.

The raid is said to have lasted over 10 minutes before the gang drove off amid a chase.

According to police, the gang engaged police officers who were called to respond to the robbery incident in a shootout and they suspect one of the robbers was injured.

The amount of money that the gang stole from the bank during the heist has not been disclosed.

Here’s CCTV footage of the robbery incident from outside and inside the bank.

