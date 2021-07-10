Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 July 2021 – A middle-aged lady is nursing stab wounds after she was ambushed by notorious motorbike riding thugs while waiting for the gate to be opened.

A CCTV footage that has surfaced online shows one of the thugs jumping from the motorbike and accosting the lady while trying to snatch her phone.

The defiant lady refused to hand over her phone to the violent thug, leading to a confrontation.

After a few seconds of deadly confrontation, the armed thug overpowered the lady and stabbed her before fleeing.

For the last 1 week, several videos of motorbike riding thugs unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans in broad daylight have been doing rounds on social media.

Police are yet to issue a statement concerning the rising robbery incidents involving motorbike riding thugs who disguise themselves as Boda Boda riders.

Check out the CCTV footage below that shows how the lady was accosted and stabbed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.