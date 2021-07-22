Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru has defected from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and rejoined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to reports, Waruguru stated she would support DP William Ruto for the presidency after holding consulting her constituents.

Speaking while meeting with women groups from her region, Waruguru claimed that her supporters advised her to work with DP Ruto.

She was initially part of the DP’s campaign team but in 2020, she defected to the Jubilee wing associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“After attending over 40 meetings with wananchi on the ground I have discovered what the people want.

“As a wise woman, I’m saying William Samoei Ruto is the best bet for the presidency,” Waruguru stated.

After Jubilee Party lost the Kiambaa Parliamentary seat to United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Waruguru stated that she might consider shifting her allegiance to another party if Jubilee failed to solve some of their problems and true to her words, she has shifted allegiance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST