Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – A group of slay queens who move together like a pack of hyenas wasted no chance when some ballers decided to spray wads of cash in a social event to flaunt their financial muscles.

The cash-starved slay queens were spotted scrambling for the free notes and stashing them in their handbags and pockets.

They searched for the notes under the tables and almost kissed the floor while trying to look for any note available.

Interestingly, such slay queens spend most of their time behind the keyboard trolling broke men.

Watch the video.

