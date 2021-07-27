Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development CAS Wavinya Ndeti has cautioned the Mt. Kenya region that it risks being out of the government for the next century.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Machakos County, Ndeti challenged the region to style up in its political planning and embrace President Uhuru Kenyatta while they still have the presidency; otherwise, they will come to regret it.

She noted that the region had been divided and if it continued with the downward spiral, they may never clinch the presidency anytime soon.

“You have had the presidency seat for many years.”

“Now you have the seat but you are not respecting it.”

“What do you want? If you keep joking, you will stay 100 years out of government,” stated the CAS.

“It is better we tell you the truth.”

Comparing the region to Ukambani, she argued that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had managed to unify the region and Mt. Kenya should borrow a leaf from his leadership style.

Ndeti explained that although Ukambani seemed divided, the majority of the residents were firmly in support of the Wiper leader.

“Here in Ukambani we have one leader, and we are speaking in one voice.”

“Only a few have divergent views.”

“We are united behind Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka who is working with President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“All we want is development in the region and people should stop inciting us against each other,” she said.

In her speech, she also attacked Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party arguing that youth in Ukambani could not be bought by a wheelbarrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST