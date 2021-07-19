Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – The late killer cop Caroline Kangogo’s father, Corporal Barnaba Kibor, has disputed a theory that her daughter, who had been on the ran for killing 2 people, may have been murdered by rogue elements in the police force with whom she was doing some dirty business.

Based on the evidence available, Kibor concluded that her daughter took her own life out of shame.

Tracking her last moments, Kibor noted that she was dropped home by a Boda Boda rider on the night of Thursday, July 15, at around 10 pm.

She then proceeded to lock herself in the backyard bathroom before taking her own life.

“The youth did not know that (his passenger) was my daughter.”

“He just brought her as a regular passenger and dropped her along the road outside the house, about 50 metres from the home.”

“If the bullet had been shot from the front to the back, the blood would have spattered on the back wall but it was shot from the side. She did not use her left hand, she is right-handed for everything,” stated Kibor.

He noted that the bathroom door had been locked from the inside disputing the possibility of that happening in a murder situation.

