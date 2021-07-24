Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – There was a standoff yesterday at the Iten mortuary in Uasin Gishu County, after the late police officer Caroline Kangogo’s family was informed that a post mortem may not be conducted on the very day.

The autopsy had been scheduled for yesterday in preparation for her burial today but it didn’t happen due to the unavailability of pathologists.

According to reports, government pathologist Johansen Oduor received information at the last minute that he was the one to conduct the autopsy.

Oduor stated that he had not organised for logistics to the Iten mortuary, hence, could not perform the autopsy yesterday.

Kangogo’s family requested to go with the body to the home ahead of burial on Saturday, but the authorities declined.

The deceased’s father, Barnaba Kibor, broke into tears saying that the family had organised the burial for Saturday.

He added that food had already been prepared for the mourners who would be attending the ceremony.

Moments later, Elgeyo Marakwet DCIO Alfred Majimbo asked the family to ferry the body to the Moi Referral Hospital for the autopsy.

However, Kangogo’s kin declined, saying that they would only ferry the body home once given authorisation.

Authorities in the area stated that the Kangogo’s matter was being handled by the DCH headquarters in Kiambu County.

The police officer had been on the authorities radar for allegedly killing two men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST