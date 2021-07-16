Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Caroline Kangogo’s alleged suicide has left Netizens with more questions than answers after suicide messages were reportedly recovered from her phone by detectives.

In the suicide messages, Kangogo reveals why she lured youthful businessman Peter Njiiru into a lodging in Juja and murdered him in cold blood.

The deceased cop alleges that Peter Njiiru conned her Sh 1.5 Million.

Peter conned her the money when he was selling her a Toyota Probox.

She had borrowed part of the money from her father’s pension funds.

Kangogo claims that she is unapologetic for murdering Peter Njiiru in cold blood.

Kangogo and Peter were lovers.

He is the one who helped her escape to Nairobi after she killed Corporal Joseph Ogweno.

Here are the messages reportedly retrieved from her phone revealing why she killed Peter Njiiru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST