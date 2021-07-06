Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Caroline Kangogo is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of police constable John Ogweno, whose body was found in his car on Monday morning with blood oozing from his nose.

Kangogo reportedly shot Ogweno at very close range at around 2.30 am on Sunday after a scuffle.

According to police sources, trouble started after another male officer who was also having a relationship with Caroline visited her house on the fateful night.

He met Ogweno in Caroline’s house and decided to leave to avoid confrontation.

“Another male police officer who reportedly had a relationship with Kangogo went to her house late in the night and found the two there. To avoid a clash, he decided to leave, only for him to learn of the shooting on Monday morning,” the officer said.

Ogweno tried to flee after having a scuffle with Caroline but she followed him and shot him inside his car.

She first broke the driver’s window before shooting him and then fled with the deceased’s pistol that was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Caroline was married to a senior cop but she was cheating on him with the deceased police officer and another male colleague.

Ogweno had visited Caroline’s house on the fateful day that she brutally murdered him.

Here are photos of Caroline, who is on the run, and her deceased mpango wa kando.

