Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Churchill show comedian, Terence Creative, has told off cyberbullies for trolling his plus-size wife, Milly Chebby.

Terence described his wife as a kind and loving woman to him and many people, adding that endless trolls from cyberbullies and body-shamers won’t stop him from loving her

“SASA CYBER BULLY.You can call her whatever you want and see whatever you wanna see in her but nothing shall ever blind me from seeing her beautiful soul, a kind and loving woman to me and anyone around her. Very cute.’’ he said.

“When a fool utters all kinds of insults against you in social media without even knowing you or without any worthwhile reason or provocation, usually they are merely sad & pathetic attention-seeking trolls who we should all feel sorry for. They don’t deserve our anger.

“They deserve our pity. People who hide under fake accounts and anonymous accounts. Have nothing good to say. They always talk trash about others. Influence hate, bullying and abuse. They are instigators. They use these accounts to say filthy things and to ruin people lives. What they don’t know is that Karma knows their real identity. “I WISH YOU, WELL CYBER BULLY,’’ he added.

Here are photos of Terence’s wife who has been a target for cyberbullies because of her plus-size body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.