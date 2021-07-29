Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 July 2021 – Barely one week after Amber Ray confirmed that she has parted ways with Jamal, it’s now emerging that they are still meeting secretly.

According to information shared by Tea Master Edgar Obare, Jamal’s Range Rover was spotted near Amber Ray’s new residence in Hurlingham early this week.

He left his guzzler in a popular car wash that is next to Amber Ray’s apartment and reportedly sneaked into her house.

On the same day that Jamal’s car was spotted near Amber Ray’s apartment, she flaunted flowers on her Instagram stories.

She might have received the flowers from Jamal.

Jamal’s wife is currently in Dubai for a business trip.

He is probably taking advantage of his wife’s absence to meet Amber Ray for secret escapades.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.