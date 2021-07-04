Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



icipe is a pan-African and non-profit Centre of Excellence for research and development and capacity building in insect science and its applications. Its mission is to help alleviate poverty, ensure food and nutritional security and improve the overall health status of peoples of the tropics by developing and extending management tools and strategies for harmful and useful arthropods, while preserving the natural resource base through research and capacity building. Since its establishment in 1970, icipe has become a significant contributor to science and innovation required to meet the health and food security challenges of sub-Saharan Africa. The Centre has achieved this status by developing alternative and environmentally friendly pest and vector management technologies and products that are effective, selective, non-polluting, non-resistance inducing, and are affordable to resource-limited rural and urban communities. icipe is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with offices in Ethiopia and Uganda, a major station on the shores of Lake Victoria, and several other field stations in Kenya. Employing close to 500 international and national staff, icipe also has approximately 150 graduate students who contribute to its research portfolio annually. The Centre currently has operations in more than 40 African countries, and thriving partnerships with universities and research organizations across the world. (www.icipe.org)

Please also download icipe’s Vision and Strategy 2021–2025: http://www.icipe.org/system/files_force/about/corporate_publications_files/icipe_Vision_and_Strategy_2021- 2025.pdf

icipe seeks to recruit a Business Support Officer I (Communications) in the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) of the Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF). The position is tenable at icipe’s Duduville Campus. This is a two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Overall purpose of the job

The Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF – https://www.rsif-paset.org/) is one of the flagship programmes of the Partnership for Skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology (PASET), an initiative by African governments to address systemic gaps in skills and knowledge necessary for long term, sustained economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). PASET was launched in 2013 by the governments of Senegal, Ethiopia and Rwanda. The governments of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda and Senegal have since joined the initiative, while several others (i.e. Nigeria, Tanzania) have expressed commitment to enter the partnership.

With funding from African governments, the World Bank, the European Union and the Korean government, RSIF supports PhD training, research and innovation in selected African universities that are centres of excellence in fields identified by PASET as priority economic sectors for growth and development, including climate change, energy, food security, ICT and mining and materials science. A competitive grants scheme, RSIF is funded through two components: (i) the general fund, which supports PhD training, research and innovation projects annually and (ii) the permanent or endowment fund, whose return proceeds will become part of the general fund.

In July 2018, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe; www.icipe.org) was appointed the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) of RSIF. The mandate of the RCU includes management of the two funds; supporting the capacity of the universities and partnering institutions to manage the PhD scholarships; creating partnerships with governments, universities and national and international research organisations for research training, e.g. through sandwich training, to promote collaboration with and among the centres of excellence.

Furthermore, icipe introduces African governments and other potential strategic partners to PASET with the aim of growing RSIF and ensuring continued continent-wide reach and support.

Reporting to the Senior Communications Specialist, and with the support of the icipe Communications Unit, the Business Support Officer I (Communications) will be an integral part of the team. The post-holder will have the responsibility of ensuring effective, outcome-oriented internal communication (between RCU team members and the overall icipe community); intra-agency communication (among partnering governments, centres of excellence etc.); and external communication (including potential grantees, funders and the general public).

Specific Duties

The Business Support Officer I (Communications) will undertake tasks that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Contribute to the implementation of a communication and awareness strategy, in clear alignment to the mandate of the RCU, and the goals and objectives of RSIF and

Support the development of the channels and tools necessary for the implementation of the communication and outreach strategy, including digital platforms such as a programme microsite, social media accounts

Support the development of innovative, compelling and clearly targeted RSIF communication products, including editorial, design, videography and photography aspects, for outputs such as news items, human interest features, case studies, newsletters, brochures, factsheets

Collaborate with RCU team members to identify and respond to communication needs across stakeholders and

Support the creation and management, including regular updating, of a mailing

Assist in the preparation and dissemination of programme reports in a timely and effective manner, and effect proper processes for sharing, documenting and archiving of

Design and layout artwork for RSIF’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC)

Maintain a monthly social media and blogging calendar for content creation and

Profile the PhD scholars for various RSIF

Compile and update media contact lists in countries of RSIF

Any other tasks

Requirements/Qualifications

A relevant diploma or first degree in science, social science, journalism, communications or other related

At least 1 year of conducting communication functions for an international organization

Qualifications in print and electronic media, development communication, and information management are highly desirable

Core Competencies

Demonstrable experience in writing, editing, designing, web design management, blogging, use of Web 0 and social media tools.

Experience in supporting communications and/or media relations in a knowledge intensive

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Knowledge of and skills in desktop publishing, HTML, photography and photo

Fluent English language skills, both written and

Other Desirable Attributes

Excellent interpersonal skills, organizational skills and pays great attention to

Action-oriented and resilient in a fast-paced

Ability to manage a complex and varied workload and work under

Reporting

This position reports to the Senior Communications Specialist.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications will be accepted up to 5th July 2021. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter;

(b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees, including e-mail addresses; and (c) a statement illustrating suitability against the listed qualifications/competencies/ abilities, and skills.

Candidates are required to apply online through: http://recruit.icipe.org or by Email: recruitment@icipe.org

icipe is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equity, teamwork, and respect for diversity.