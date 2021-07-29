Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta was shocked after a group of British Nobles told him about the character of his Deputy, William Ruto.

Uhuru, who is on a 3-day visit to London, was flabbergasted when British Lords told him how the second in command has been threatening British investors who have invested in Kenya.

One of the lords cited an incident in which Ruto’s allies have been threatening investors in their backyard.

Another Lord who is chairman of the leading telco in the world revealed how the DP approached him through emissaries and asked for a bribe, in form of shares, in his company.

During the visit, Uhuru had engagements that are aimed at strengthening the Kenya-UK strategic partnership.

The President also met UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson and some senior members of the UK Royal Family.

