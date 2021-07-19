Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to prepare for a tough battle during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County on Sunday, Ruto downplayed ongoing coalition talks between Jubilee and ODM, saying the talks are useless.

“I’m telling them that they can gather all of the forces against me, but they should be ready because we, the hustlers, will face them,” Ruto said.

The second in command further said his opponents were attempting to scare him and his colleagues by fabricating corruption claims.

“What will you do on the day of judgment when tragedy befalls you, those who enact unjust laws, those who issue oppressive decrees?” Ruto posed.

Ruto also accused opposition leader, Raila Odinga, of abusing the 2018 ‘handshake’ to undermine Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda.

“Raila arrived from the National Super Alliance(NASA) and immediately began to annoy us in Jubilee.

“He came with a constitutional reform that diverted our attention away from our efforts to create jobs for the youth,” he stated.

