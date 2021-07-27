Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – Detectives have made a breakthrough after arresting the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old University student Christine Ambani, whose body was found dumped in Githurai about two weeks ago.

The suspect was arrested in Ruai on Monday night with a mobile phone belonging to the deceased student.

He reportedly confessed to detectives that he committed the heinous murder.

Christine’s body was found at a parking lot in Githurai on July 12, 2021, before being moved to the mortuary.

Her throat had been slit.

Her family had received calls from anonymous people who were demanding a ransom.

According to Christine’s sister, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Sh87, 000.

“I sent Sh5, 000 to show my commitment to sending the rest of the ransom and for them to send proof of life (that she was still alive.) The following day he told me to go to the mortuary as they did not want our money anymore,” she said.

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said they are investigating to establish if the suspect acted alone.

