Saturday, July 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now as good as Mt. Kenya kingpin after yesterday’s show in which his UDA Party trounced President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee in the Kiambaa by-election.

Yesterday’s win has emboldened Ruto to literally take up the mantle as the undisputed Mt. Kenya spokesman.

Addressing mourners at the burial of Eliud Buku, the father of his aide Munyori Buku, Ruto advised Mt Kenya voters to resist the proposed coalition deal between President Uhuru’s Jubilee and Raila Odinga’s ODM.

He argued that Raila does not understand the economic matrix of the Mt Kenya region and could not be trusted and therefore Kikuyus should reject anything that he brings to the table.

“Mr. Odinga cannot even know that there is a village road in Mt. Kenya that needs to be rerouted to serve the region better.”

“Do you think we woke up at 3 am to elect a President to go and unite the people of NASA? No! You (Mt Kenya residents) cannot even belong to ODM and that is very clear,” Ruto stated.

Ruto encouraged the residents to trust in God, noting that the Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections were an indication that his camp could win the 2022 elections.

“Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections were friendly matches and people from both regions acted wisely. Voters from both areas showed us that they had business with both our present Jubilee party and the future UDA party.

“In Kiambaa we won by 510 votes while in Muguga we lost with 27 votes,” Ruto stated.

He further trolled Raila and asked him to accept the election results if he loses in 2022.

Ruto argued that Kiambaa and Muguga elections were proof that Kenyans can vote leaders without violence ensuing thus enhancing peace and posterity.

According to Ruto, changing the constitution was not paramount to Kenya enjoying peace and tranquility.

“The problems arise when Raila refuses to accept defeat and goes ahead to swear himself in,” Ruto took a swipe at the former Prime Minister.

