Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Pretty fashion blogger and former Capital FM presenter Sharon Mundia alias This Is Ess, has flaunted body goals in a tiny bikini while enjoying a vacation in Maasai Mara.

The petite and curvy media personality, who was reportedly warming the bed of deceased billionaire Chris Kirubi, left online hyenas thirsting over her body on her Instagram timeline after posting the juicy photo.

Sharon Mundia is currently single after her hyped marriage flopped.

She is probably marketing herself to potential suitors by parading her goodies.

Check out the photo.

