Sunday, July 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Mt. Kenya have handed him a severe blow after they rejected his ‘project’ in the person of Speaker Justin Muturi, who was coroneted recently as Mt. Kenya spokesman and his successor.

The leaders instead endorsed Agriculture CS Peter Munya to succeed Uhuru in 2022 when his term comes to an end.

Munya, who convened the meeting at the Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) grounds in Meru County yesterday, was chosen over Muturi who skipped the event despite being invited.

Speaking at the event, leaders lauded Munya for his leadership qualities, terming him a charismatic and able politician who can rally the area to unite.

They noted that Munya had demonstrated that he can lead the region once Uhuru retires and was poised to be crowned Mt Kenya kingpin.

On his part, Munya vowed to hold the community together, saying under his leadership, he will never allow anyone to divide Mt. Kenya, especially Deputy President William Ruto, who is gaining ground in the region by the day.

“We will not bow to any attempt to divide us. There are a few who have been sent to divide us into east and west.”

“When they held top positions in the government, there was no east and west.”

“When we fought for independence, we were one people.”

“Our unity is critical for the next election,” Munya, who declared himself de facto Mt Kenya spokesperson stated.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and James Nyoro (Kiambu), Deputy Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

The leaders urged Muturi, who was crowned by elders in May 2021, to join the group and rally behind CS Munya.

