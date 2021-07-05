Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 05 July 2021 – Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, is the latest celebrity dad in town.
The energetic TV host took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of his newborn baby that he sired with his Ugandan girlfriend.
He posted a short clip holding his baby’s hand and embedded “Million Little Miracles Song” done by Elevation Worship Choir.
He also shared a photo of his brand new BMW X6 Car.
Raburu recently launched an entertainment company called Bazu Entertainment and received a sponsorship deal worth millions of shillings.
He is currently a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry thanks to the famous 10 over 10 show that he hosts on Citizen TV.
