Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has predicted the next president of Kenya.

Speaking in a Nairobi church yesterday, the Jesus Is Alive Ministry (JIAM) founder revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is the next president of Kenya because he has been anointed by God to lead the country.

She hailed Deputy President William Ruto for his mastery of the Bible

According to Wanjiru, Kenya is blessed to have such a leader who founds each of his undertakings on the Bible.

She called on Kenyans to pray for Ruto as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the next year’s polls.

“We are blessed to have a deputy president that can quote the scriptures.”

“God-willing, and God helping us, we will be swearing him in as our next president by next year.”

“So let us persist in prayers and support him where we can,” said Wanjiru amid cheers from the faithful.

Wanjiru, who also doubles up as a cleric, took the opportunity to hype her Nairobi governorship candidature for 2022.

“I thank God for the great anointing God has given me. We are going to take over Nairobi as the governor come next year,” she said.

She pledged her unwavering support for the DP ahead of the 2022 General Election.

”I will support William Ruto because he does not have hangovers, unlike some leaders we see around.”

“He is sober and that’s why he always visits different churches to offer his prayers to the almighty father in heaven,” said Wanjiru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST