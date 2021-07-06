Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has received a reprieve after the Court of Appeal temporarily stopped the swearing-in of Anne Kananu as the Nairobi Governor.

This came after the former Governor, through his lawyers led by Harisson Kinyanjui, moved to the appellate court after the High Court last month dismissed petitions challenging the nomination of Kananu.

In the Tuesday ruling, the Court of Appeal also stopped Ms. Kananu from appointing a Deputy Governor until the case presented by Sonko is heard and determined.

“Court of Appeal temporarily stops swearing-in of Anne Kananu as Nairobi Governor & appointment of a DG pending hearing of a case filed by ex-Governor Sonko,’’ wrote a local publication.

Since his controversial ouster from office several months ago, Mike Sonko has been mounting a spirited fight through the courts in a bid aimed at securing his office back.

The former flamboyant governor, who was hounded out of office over corruption-related crimes, has maintained that his ouster was unconstitutional, and has continually pointed an accusing finger at President Uhuru Kenyatta for his political woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST