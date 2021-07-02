Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has something new to smile about after a senior Amani National Congress (ANC) leader dumped his party and joined the Hustler Movement bandwagon.

Making his announcement on Friday, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, who was former ANC deputy Party leader, declared his allegiance to Ruto’s unstoppable political juggernaut, saying he wants to join the winning team in 2022.

The DP has been assembling a fierce political machine which is a mixture of young Turks and seasoned politicians like Kirwa, former senators Johnstone Muthama, Boni Khalwale, Omar Hassan among others.

He is also using young leaders like Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, and Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, to endear himself to the youth who form the majority of the Kenyan electorate.

The DP, 54, is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta but the ‘deep state’ and state functionaries are opposed to his bid.

Ruto is on record saying he believes God will make him the fifth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST