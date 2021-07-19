Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has become the latest senior Jubilee party official to hint at dumping the ruling coalition.

Speaking on Sunday, Muturi, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, said he doesn’t see a situation where he will vie for the top seat using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s led party.

Muturi also said he will not vie for the speaker’s position in the next parliament and he will instead vie for the top seat.

On his next move after ditching Jubilee, Muturi said he will consult with the Mt Kenya electorate on where they want him to be.

“I will consult with my supporters on the way forward,” Muturi said.

The former Siakago MP also dismissed claims he is a project of President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he is his own man and not controlled by anybody.

“Uhuru is my friend but has nothing to do with my presidential bid in 2022,” Muturi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST