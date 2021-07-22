Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has become the latest Jubilee Party politician to hint that he may dump the ruling outfit for Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon, the Hustler Movement.

Speaking at Biribiriet, Kutuny, who is also Jubilee party Deputy Secretary-General, said he will not betray his community in next year’s General Elections.

He said he will follow the direction taken by the Kalenjin community.

“Elders told me never turn your back on the community, I Kutuny will not betray my community,” he said.

The eloquent lawmaker said he is dancing to the tune of the Jubilee Party until an ideal time comes when he will reconsider his new political vehicle.

“My people, don’t worry about my current political position, I’m there temporarily,” Kutuny added.

This comes few days after residents of Cherangany constituency issued a two-month ultimatum to Kutuny to toe the line or else they bury him politically.

Speaking at the same event, Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago called on Kutuny to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that is linked to Ruto.

Mandago said the only way to solidify Rift Valley votes ahead of the 2022 general elections is to have all leaders and electorates on board.

“If we really want to clinch the presidency, then we must have everyone in Rift Valley on board,” Mandago said.

The second term Governor said the Kalenjin community is unhappy with Kutuny and his allies who they accused of demeaning DP Ruto.

“My friend Kutuny, we have no problem with your position politically, what we’re not happy about is your constant attack on our son DP,” he said.

