Monday, July 12, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has made remarks that may spell doom to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The document, which was nullified by the High Court in May, is currently at the mercy of the Court of Appeal, which will make a ruling on August 20, 2020.

The ruling will be made by a seven Judge-Bench led by Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga.

Speaking on Sunday, Muturi, who is a confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, termed the BBI as an impossibility considering that one of the parties in the BBI case at the Court of Appeal could head to the Supreme Court if it will be given a green light in August.

This is a huge blow to Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga since they wanted to use BBI to endear themselves to Kenyans ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Though Uhuru is not vying for the presidency in 2022, he wanted to use the BBI document to drum up support for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

