Friday, July 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today met Jubilee Party candidate Kariri Njama at his Karen mansion, where the two discussed the forthcoming Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election slated for July 15, 2020.

Njama, who was accompanied by his campaigners, met the DP who is supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

This meeting happened a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta met Kariri at State House where it is reported that he also assured him of full support and encouraged him to continue campaigning.

Ruto’s meeting with Njama might be a big blow to John Wanjiku, who anticipated full support from the second in command.

The Kiambaa parliamentary by-election is a two-horse race between Njama and Wanjiku and a recent opinion poll had put Wanjiku ahead of Njama, but the tides may change after Njama met the two Jubilee Party principals.

DP Ruto is still also Jubilee Party Deputy Party Leader.

Here are photos of Njama’s meeting DP Ruto at the ‘hustler’s mansion’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.