Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe blow after former National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Norman Magaya, dumped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Making his announcement on Monday, Magaya, who is a renowned political strategist and lawyer, said he has dumped the orange party and his new house is Wiper Democratic Movement.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is Wiper’s boss, welcomed Magaya to the ‘umbrella party’ and said he will be working closely with him.

“Norman is a very famous name. He said before they wind up NASA, they might wind him up as well. Norman, thank you so much for joining Wiper.

“He is going to work very closely with the party leader going forward,” Kalonzo said.

Magaya started falling out with Raila Odinga in 2018 when he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition and Raila and his men allegedly abandoned him.

Magaya is one of the best campaign strategists in Kenya and was very instrumental to Raila Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 Presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST