Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a severe blow after Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, said he will not join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

UDA, which is barely 6 months old, is an outfit associated with the second in command.

In an interview on Wednesday, Kuria, who is also the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) leader, said he will not join Ruto’s UDA as many expected.

He also declared that he will not lead the Kikuyu community in joining the UDA bandwagon but insisted he will support Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.

“We have done the greater thing by supporting somebody that isn’t from our local area yet when we begin arranging ourselves and structure our own gathering we ought not to be called tribalists,” Kuria said.

The outspoken lawmaker further requested that President Uhuru Kenyatta keep off the 2022 presidential race and instructed him to follow the model with respect to resigned President Mwai Kibaki who left legislative issues once his term in office came to an end.

