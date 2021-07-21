Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, could become a one-term governor going by a statement issued by Kirinyaga Youth Alliance

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), 70 percent of Kenya’s electorate is youth below 35 years.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kirinyaga youth said they have endorsed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Purity Ngirici’s bid to oust Waiguru in 2022.

“We have sat down and found that the only leader who we elected and has been with us in different projects as youths is Wangui Ngirici.

“We will support her as a youth in her gubernatorial race and that is why we have opened the Kirinyaga Youth Alliance,” said Sammy Maina the founder of the group.

The youth accused Waiguru of failing the Kirinyaga electorate, especially in matters of health and jobs to young people.

They also termed Waiguru as the mother of corruption in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST