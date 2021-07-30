Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the next President of Kenya, going by the number of politicians who are endorsing his Bottom-up Economic Model.

On Friday, former Nairobi Deputy Governor, Jonathan Mueke paid Ruto a courtesy call at his Harambee House office and endorsed the model.

“Caught up with @WilliamsRutoand got to hear firsthand how his bottom-up economic model will uplift the majority of Kenyans and grow our economy to a point where we can compete with other well-established economies.

“I’m truly excited to be part of this journey,” Mueke wrote on his Twitter timeline.

Mueke deputised former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero between 2013 and 2017.

He said he will use the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to vie for Kitui gubernatorial seat in 2022.

UDA is a party associated with the second in command.

The Kenyan DAILY POST