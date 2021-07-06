Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has lambasted politicians who are proposing that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should be held after next year’s General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Atwoli stated that although the constitution is the pre-eminent guiding legal document in the country, there are things that can happen which are beyond the constitution.

He argued that politicians opposed to the BIBI push, especially those from his Luhya backyard like Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, do not stand a chance of winning any political seats should the elections be held before the BBI.

“So when I hear stupid politicians, and I can call them stupid, say elections cannot be postponed, they are people who do not know what they are talking about,” Atwoli remarked.

He maintained that the BBI referendum must be held before the 2022 General Election.

He also rubbished claims made by anti-BBI politicians that he fears elections because his candidate Raila Odinga would lose.

According to COTU Boss, BBI was meant to cement relationships between Kenyans after elections and not to meant benefit individuals.

He noted that the state of the country after the elections is more important than the elections being held and reiterated that BBI is the key to ensuring peace and coexistence between Kenyans even after the general elections

“Say for example, if we went for elections and there are people fighting, what would we have gained as a country?” Atwoli questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST