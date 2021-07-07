Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – A Wines and Spirits shop owner in Kitale is counting losses after some women posing as customers stole several bottles of whiskey from his shop.

In a CCTV footage shared online, the notorious women said to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing business owners in Kitale town, are seen shoplifting and stuffing the stolen bottles of whiskey in their clothes before walking out.

The three women seem to be experienced shoplifters.

Majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living soars, forcing some to do anything possible to put food on the table.

Check out the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.